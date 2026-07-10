FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $34.62. FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 109,195 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSUN

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

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