Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $41.7650, with a volume of 5179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $895.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 2,583 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $106,187.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $723,864.88. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $67,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,615.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $336,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,380 shares of the company's stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,804 shares of the company's stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 245,727 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 438,831 shares of the company's stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,166 shares of the company's stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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