Fiverr International (FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $104.3980 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fiverr International Trading Down 2.1%

FVRR stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $378.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fiverr International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4,392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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