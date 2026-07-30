Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Oppenheimer

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.60.

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Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.78 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 588,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company's stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 566,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 237,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fiverr International by 155.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,667 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Fiverr International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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