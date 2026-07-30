Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Oppenheimer

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International
Fiverr International Price Performance
FVRR stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.78 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,410,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 588,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company's stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 566,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 237,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fiverr International by 155.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,667 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Fiverr International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remains profitable, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, while spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually. Management is shifting the marketplace toward larger, more complex projects where human expertise may be more valuable than AI-only services. Fiverr International Stock Plunges as AI Disruption Weakens Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Citi maintained a Hold rating but set a $15 price target, above the company’s current trading range. The target suggests potential upside if Fiverr’s marketplace transformation eventually stabilizes. Fiverr Marketplace Weakness and Extended Transformation Timeline Justify Neutral Hold Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the business as being in a difficult transition phase, with its upmarket strategy expected to require additional time before producing meaningful growth. Fiverr Earnings Call Highlights Painful Transition Phase
- Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million analyst estimate, while EPS of $0.50 missed expectations of $0.52. Active buyers declined sharply, reinforcing concerns that AI is reducing demand for traditional freelance services. Fiverr Second-Quarter Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Fiverr cut its outlook substantially: third-quarter revenue is expected at $80 million-$88 million versus a $99.4 million consensus, and full-year revenue guidance is $356 million-$372 million versus an expected $402.7 million. The lowered forecast is the primary catalyst for investor concern. Fiverr Cuts 2026 Outlook as AI Pushes Marketplace Upmarket
About Fiverr International
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Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.
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