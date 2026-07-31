Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fiverr International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

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Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.78 million for the quarter. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Fiverr International by 400.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remained profitable, reporting $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Its net margin was 6.7%, and spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368, suggesting demand is concentrating in larger, higher-value projects. Fiverr quarterly earnings report

Fiverr remained profitable, reporting $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Its net margin was 6.7%, and spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368, suggesting demand is concentrating in larger, higher-value projects. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $11.50 but maintained a neutral rating, leaving potential upside from recent trading levels. Fiverr is also shifting its marketplace toward longer, more complex projects where human expertise may be less vulnerable to AI substitution. Citigroup rating update

Citigroup lowered its price target to $11.50 but maintained a neutral rating, leaving potential upside from recent trading levels. Fiverr is also shifting its marketplace toward longer, more complex projects where human expertise may be less vulnerable to AI substitution. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects a transformation period lasting roughly six quarters as it adapts the business to AI-driven changes in customer acquisition and freelance demand. The strategy could improve the quality of revenue over time, but execution remains uncertain. Fiverr transformation outlook

Management expects a transformation period lasting roughly six quarters as it adapts the business to AI-driven changes in customer acquisition and freelance demand. The strategy could improve the quality of revenue over time, but execution remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million and missed the $99.74 million consensus estimate. EPS of $0.50 also came in below the $0.52 estimate. Fiverr Q2 earnings estimates

Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million and missed the $99.74 million consensus estimate. EPS of $0.50 also came in below the $0.52 estimate. Negative Sentiment: Fiverr forecast third-quarter revenue of $80 million-$88 million and full-year 2026 revenue of $356 million-$372 million, well below analyst estimates of $99.4 million and $402.7 million, respectively. The outlook cut, attributed to AI-related traffic and demand headwinds, triggered broad analyst caution. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to market perform, Scotiabank to sector perform, and RBC cut its target to $9 with a sector-perform rating. Fiverr outlook reduction

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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