Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.72.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.7%

FND traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,362,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,608. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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