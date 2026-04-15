Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 2,746,523 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.96. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Fluence Energy's revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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