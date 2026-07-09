Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.43. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.3830, with a volume of 2,432,039 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 2.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,897.13. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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