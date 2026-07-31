Fluor (FLR) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fluor to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $3.9241 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Fluor had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Fluor has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 6,116.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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