Flywire (FLYW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $168.8120 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flywire Stock Up 0.9%

FLYW opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens raised shares of Flywire from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flywire from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 9,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $117,567.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 532,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,154.10. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $274,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,277,000. This represents a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flywire by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,828,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,851,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 456,783 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,572,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,388,639 shares of the company's stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,971 shares of the company's stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 175,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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