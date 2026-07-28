Flywire (FLYW) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $156.4650 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.24 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.45%.Flywire's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 165,221 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Flywire has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, insider Mohit Kansal sold 54,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $826,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,448. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 37,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $639,727.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 234,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,896.91. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 410,391 shares of company stock worth $6,700,493 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 78.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Flywire from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flywire from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $16.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

Further Reading

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