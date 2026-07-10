FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.8280, with a volume of 849838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. FMC's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. FMC's payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FMC by 14.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

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