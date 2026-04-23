Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8060 per share and revenue of $11.4184 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano's payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fomento Economico Mexicano news, Director Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $585,360.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,627,389.07. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 261,575 shares of company stock worth $2,795,188 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $98.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA's operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company's business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company's retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

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