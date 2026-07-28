Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,776,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,852,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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