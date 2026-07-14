Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.72.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,198,789. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,665 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, William Mack & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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