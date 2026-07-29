Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.62.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,578,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,048,176. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $674,437,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,908,234 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 189,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,345,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,423 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,001,319 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Mix, 2026 EBIT & FCF View Raised

Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Ford lifts annual guidance, citing strong pricing and resilient consumer

Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades added momentum: Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential.

Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential. Positive Sentiment: Core growth opportunities: Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Ford Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was mixed: Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth.

Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Net loss remains a concern: Ford posted a $1.3 billion quarterly net loss, resulting in a negative net margin. The loss, along with elevated leverage and the ongoing challenges of balancing combustion-engine, hybrid and EV investments, remains a risk despite the improved adjusted results. Why is Ford stock surging despite a $1.3 billion loss?

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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