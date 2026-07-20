Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.0250. 39,752,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 60,834,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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