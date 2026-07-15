Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.20. 56,496,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 61,309,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.72.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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