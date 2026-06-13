Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor
Ford Motor Price Performance
Ford Motor stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor
Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ford’s aluminum supplier Novelis restarted its hot mill after 2025 fire damage, which could help ease Ford’s supply constraints and support recovery in truck production. Can Novelis' Hot Mill Restart Ease Ford's Supply Challenges?
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Ford to $16 from $13, implying some upside from current levels even though the firm kept a neutral rating.
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages now give Ford a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting analysts see limited near-term catalyst visibility. Ford Motor Company NYSE: F Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Ford has had bullish technical signals and improving relative performance, but these articles were more market commentary than new fundamental drivers. After Their Golden Crosses, Is Bank of America or Ford Better for Retirement Portfolios?
- Negative Sentiment: Ford recalled 255,404 U.S. vehicles over a canister purge valve issue that could cause engines to stall unexpectedly while driving, increasing safety, regulatory, and repair-cost concerns. Ford to recall more than 255,400 US vehicles over engine issue
- Negative Sentiment: Ford expanded its recall of 548,463 Expedition SUVs over peeling center-console trim that exposed sharp edges, with thousands of claims and reported injuries tied to the defect. Ford's Recall Issue Continues to Grow: Here's What You Need to Know
Ford Motor Company Profile
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Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.
Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.
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