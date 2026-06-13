Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.63.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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