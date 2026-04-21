Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on FRGE

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.18. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company's stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global is a financial technology company that operates a digital marketplace for trading shares in private companies. The platform connects shareholders, including employees and early investors, with accredited and institutional buyers seeking exposure to late-stage private ventures ahead of their initial public offerings. By facilitating secondary transactions, Forge Global aims to provide liquidity solutions that traditionally have been limited in private markets.

The company's core services include trade execution, settlement, and custody for pre-IPO securities, supported by an integrated suite of portfolio management and data-analytics tools.

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