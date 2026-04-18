Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Stock Price Up 3.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $33.6750. Approximately 3,624,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,003,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Forgent Power Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forgent Power Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FPS

Forgent Power Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

About Forgent Power Solutions

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Further Reading

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