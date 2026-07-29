Forgent Power Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FPS)

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,337 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 3,790 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forgent Power Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

FPS traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 5,228,389 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,958. Forgent Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 198.48.

About Forgent Power Solutions

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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