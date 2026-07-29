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Forgent Power Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FPS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Forgent Power Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Options activity surged: Traders purchased 6,337 call options on Forgent Power Solutions, 67% above its average call volume.
  • Analysts remain bullish: The stock has an overall “Buy” consensus rating and a $56.75 average price target, with several firms recently raising their targets to $60 or higher.
  • Shares fell sharply: FPS declined $2.39 to $30.02, well below its 50-day moving average of $50.49, despite long-term demand supported by data-center, grid, industrial, and AI-related power infrastructure investment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Forgent Power Solutions.

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,337 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 3,790 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forgent Power Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

FPS traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 5,228,389 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,958. Forgent Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 198.48.

About Forgent Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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