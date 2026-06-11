FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $1,442,851.50 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $1,194,095.76.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,442,469.68.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Mike Slessor sold 10,227 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $973,099.05.

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FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM traded up $14.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.24. 1,207,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70 and a beta of 1.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $159.09.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in FormFactor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1,158.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Evercore upgraded shares of FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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