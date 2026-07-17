Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 680,770 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,089,736 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Forrester Research has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,626 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,756 shares of the technology company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Price Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $10.57 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

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