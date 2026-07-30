Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.5 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Forrester Research from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Forrester Research Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 108,942 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.91 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

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