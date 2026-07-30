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Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Forrester Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Forrester Research issued FY 2026 guidance of $0.72–$0.82 in EPS and $350 million–$360 million in revenue, with the EPS outlook above the $0.69 analyst consensus and revenue roughly in line with the $356.5 million estimate.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, reporting $0.40 EPS versus the $0.27 consensus and $100.23 million in revenue versus expectations of $96.91 million.
  • Shares fell 5.1% to $9.74, while analyst sentiment remained cautious: the stock has an average “Reduce” rating, and institutional investors own 55.2% of outstanding shares.
  • Interested in Forrester Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$360.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.5 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Forrester Research from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORR

Forrester Research Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 108,942 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.91 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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