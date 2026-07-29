Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 80.12% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forterra presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 200.

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Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.02. The company has a market cap of £284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 126.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 210.

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neil Ash purchased 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 per share, with a total value of £23,100. Also, insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £33,250. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won't be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric. Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

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