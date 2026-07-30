Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.66.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the software maker's stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Fortinet reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26% year over year to $2.05 billion, above the $1.89 billion forecast. GAAP net income increased to $606.3 million from $440.1 million a year earlier. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Fortinet reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26% year over year to $2.05 billion, above the $1.89 billion forecast. GAAP net income increased to $606.3 million from $440.1 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and billings were particularly strong. Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and free cash flow reached $966 million. The results suggest customers are increasing spending across Fortinet’s security platform. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and free cash flow reached $966 million. The results suggest customers are increasing spending across Fortinet’s security platform. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is approximately $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41 to $3.47, both above Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter guidance also exceeds consensus, with revenue of $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion and EPS of $0.83 to $0.87. Fortinet Earns Reiterated Buy as Strong Q2 Results and 2026 Outlook Drive Price Target Increase to $203

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is approximately $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41 to $3.47, both above Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter guidance also exceeds consensus, with revenue of $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion and EPS of $0.83 to $0.87. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains divided. BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $203, while other coverage includes both Buy and Sell ratings. Fortinet’s new FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products could support future growth, although their financial impact is not yet clear. Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $203, while other coverage includes both Buy and Sell ratings. Fortinet’s new FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products could support future growth, although their financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key risk. After approximately 152% appreciation over five years, valuation measures based on discounted cash flow and market multiples indicate FTNT trades at a premium. Reports also noted that insiders made no purchases and sold shares during the past six months, potentially adding to investor caution. Fortinet Stock Seems Stretched Following Its 152% Five Year Run

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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