Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $183.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.84.

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Fortinet Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of FTNT opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Fortinet reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26% year over year to $2.05 billion, above the $1.89 billion forecast. GAAP net income increased to $606.3 million from $440.1 million a year earlier. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Fortinet reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26% year over year to $2.05 billion, above the $1.89 billion forecast. GAAP net income increased to $606.3 million from $440.1 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and billings were particularly strong. Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and free cash flow reached $966 million. The results suggest customers are increasing spending across Fortinet’s security platform. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and free cash flow reached $966 million. The results suggest customers are increasing spending across Fortinet’s security platform. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is approximately $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41 to $3.47, both above Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter guidance also exceeds consensus, with revenue of $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion and EPS of $0.83 to $0.87. Fortinet Earns Reiterated Buy as Strong Q2 Results and 2026 Outlook Drive Price Target Increase to $203

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is approximately $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41 to $3.47, both above Wall Street expectations. Third-quarter guidance also exceeds consensus, with revenue of $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion and EPS of $0.83 to $0.87. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains divided. BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $203, while other coverage includes both Buy and Sell ratings. Fortinet’s new FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products could support future growth, although their financial impact is not yet clear. Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target to $203, while other coverage includes both Buy and Sell ratings. Fortinet’s new FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products could support future growth, although their financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key risk. After approximately 152% appreciation over five years, valuation measures based on discounted cash flow and market multiples indicate FTNT trades at a premium. Reports also noted that insiders made no purchases and sold shares during the past six months, potentially adding to investor caution. Fortinet Stock Seems Stretched Following Its 152% Five Year Run

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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