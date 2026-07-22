Fortive (FTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortive to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.0674 billion for the quarter. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This represents a 35.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,265 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 69,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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