Fortuna Mining (FSM) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fortuna Mining to post earnings of $0.3147 per share and revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fortuna Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,635. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fortuna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 80.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,530,048 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 1,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,023 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 4,297,370 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,707,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 3,779,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 2,865,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Mining by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,947,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $80,169,000 after buying an additional 2,138,143 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Fortuna Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortuna Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortuna Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortuna Mining

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

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