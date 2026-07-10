Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Trading 4.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.8970. 441,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,809,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations's payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 320,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $12,994,720.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,940,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,973,500.40. This trade represents a 8.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 786,367 shares of company stock valued at $28,653,958 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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