Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.50 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FET opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $672.50 million, a PE ratio of -66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $263,563.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,896,755.99. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 82,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FET. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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