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Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Forward Air logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Forward Air has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on five covering brokerages, with one sell, one hold, and three buy ratings. The average 1-year price target is $17.50.
  • Recent analyst updates were mixed: Stifel Nicolaus set a $17 target, Zacks upgraded the stock to hold, Susquehanna cut its target from $42 to $18, and Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed weaker-than-expected results, with EPS of ($1.09) versus estimates of ($0.35) and revenue of $582.05 million below forecasts. Shares opened at $13.38, well below the recent 52-week high of $32.47.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Forward Air.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on Forward Air in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Forward Air from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $423.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $582.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.23 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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