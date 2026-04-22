Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.2823 per share and revenue of $71.8650 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.8%

FCPT stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Four Corners Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 133.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $200,478.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 765,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,521,389.05. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 79,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

Further Reading

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