Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut FOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Trading Up 1.0%

FOX stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FOX has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FOX by 792.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2,459.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,037 shares of the company's stock worth $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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