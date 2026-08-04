Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on FOX. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised FOX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FOX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company's stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. FOX has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fox News continues to publish a high volume of political, international-security, crime, health, and human-interest coverage, including developments involving Iran, U.S. defense policy, wildfires, and public officials. Sustained breaking-news activity can support audience engagement and advertising visibility. Trump cancels Iran strikes at countries' request ahead of Monday talks

Fox News continues to publish a high volume of political, international-security, crime, health, and human-interest coverage, including developments involving Iran, U.S. defense policy, wildfires, and public officials. Sustained breaking-news activity can support audience engagement and advertising visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion and interview segments addressed COVID-19 coverage, RFK Jr.’s criticism of the media, immigration, Iran, and U.S. politics. These topics reinforce Fox News’ core audience positioning but are unlikely to materially change Fox Corporation’s near-term financial outlook. RFK Jr torches CNN anchor Dana Bash for press malpractice

Several opinion and interview segments addressed COVID-19 coverage, RFK Jr.’s criticism of the media, immigration, Iran, and U.S. politics. These topics reinforce Fox News’ core audience positioning but are unlikely to materially change Fox Corporation’s near-term financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sports and entertainment items—including Caitlin Clark, the Guardians-Diamondbacks incident, Morgan Wallen, and a musician removed from a tour—add breadth to Fox’s digital-media output, but no article indicates a meaningful change to advertising, distribution, or licensing economics. Gavin Williams' perfect game bid leads to benches-clearing altercation

Sports and entertainment items—including Caitlin Clark, the Guardians-Diamondbacks incident, Morgan Wallen, and a musician removed from a tour—add breadth to Fox’s digital-media output, but no article indicates a meaningful change to advertising, distribution, or licensing economics. Negative Sentiment: Continued highly polarizing political commentary and controversy surrounding COVID-19 coverage could create brand-safety or advertiser-sensitivity concerns. However, the provided reports offer no evidence of advertiser losses, regulatory action, or a direct financial impact on FOX. Our enemies found a weakness in essential technology

About FOX

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOX is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX's core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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