Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.23 and traded as low as $17.18. Fox Factory shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 232,283 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $722.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.88 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,300 shares of the company's stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 1,459,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,574,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,239,216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 522,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company's FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

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