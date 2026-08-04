Fractyl Health (GUTS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

GUTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 343,912 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,564. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Insider Transactions at Fractyl Health

In other news, Director Ian Sheffield purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bradley purchased 68,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $49,999.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,774.06. This represents a 424.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 171,493 shares of company stock valued at $127,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fractyl Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,634 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GUTS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fractyl Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fractyl Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fractyl Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fractyl Health

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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