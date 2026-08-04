Franco-Nevada (FNV) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $616.6580 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 65.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $650.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of FNV stock traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $221.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,461. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $164.90 and a twelve month high of $285.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,808,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $582,177,000 after acquiring an additional 260,793 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,746,117 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $362,420,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,962 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $236,499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,771 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,297 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $292.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company's business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

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