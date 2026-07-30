Frank Keller Sells 732 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $42,529.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,415,042.70. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48.

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PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $57.65. 11,958,003 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,628,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus set a $70.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded PayPal to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.68 billion versus expectations of $8.47 billion. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year earnings outlook. PayPal profit beat and takeover coverage

PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.68 billion versus expectations of $8.47 billion. Revenue increased 4.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management said branded checkout is stabilizing, Venmo continues to expand and cost-saving initiatives are supporting the turnaround. Several analysts raised their price targets after the results, including JPMorgan to $65 and KBW to $70; KBW also upgraded the stock to Outperform. Analysts raise PayPal forecasts

Management said branded checkout is stabilizing, Venmo continues to expand and cost-saving initiatives are supporting the turnaround. Several analysts raised their price targets after the results, including JPMorgan to $65 and KBW to $70; KBW also upgraded the stock to Outperform. Positive Sentiment: Reported takeover interest from Stripe and Advent International, at approximately $60.50 per share, may provide a potential valuation floor and keeps strategic alternatives in focus. However, PayPal’s board reportedly viewed the offer as too low. PayPal takeover target coverage

Reported takeover interest from Stripe and Advent International, at approximately $60.50 per share, may provide a potential valuation floor and keeps strategic alternatives in focus. However, PayPal’s board reportedly viewed the offer as too low. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided. Mizuho, Citi, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Baird and Canaccord raised or maintained targets but generally kept Neutral, Hold or Equal Weight ratings, reflecting limited upside at recent trading levels. Wall Street views on PayPal

Wall Street remains divided. Mizuho, Citi, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Baird and Canaccord raised or maintained targets but generally kept Neutral, Hold or Equal Weight ratings, reflecting limited upside at recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that PayPal’s core branded checkout has lost momentum and requires a new CEO and substantial execution improvement. Comparisons with Visa’s stronger payment-volume performance highlight the risk that payments growth and industry power are concentrating elsewhere. Visa versus PayPal post-earnings comparison

Investors remain concerned that PayPal’s core branded checkout has lost momentum and requires a new CEO and substantial execution improvement. Comparisons with Visa’s stronger payment-volume performance highlight the risk that payments growth and industry power are concentrating elsewhere. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly warned investors to sell, while analysts cited margin pressure and execution risks. The earnings beat therefore has not yet convinced the market that PayPal’s turnaround is durable. Goldman Sachs PayPal warning

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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