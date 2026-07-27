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Frank Mastiaux Purchases 1,384 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Centrica logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Frank Mastiaux purchased 1,384 Centrica shares at GBX 162 each, worth £2,242.08. This follows additional purchases in May and June.
  • Stock performance: Centrica shares fell 1.8% to GBX 160.05, near the company’s 12-month low of GBX 153.60 and below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 216.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) insider Frank Mastiaux bought 1,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, with a total value of £2,242.08.

Frank Mastiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 25th, Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,287 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, for a total transaction of £2,252.25.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,244 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 per share, with a total value of £2,475.56.

Centrica Stock Down 1.8%

CNA stock traded down GBX 2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160.05. 49,142,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,809,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 153.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.30.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 216.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Centrica (LON:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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