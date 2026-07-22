Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $80.2350 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $612.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 156.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 29,597 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $291,530.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,665. The trade was a -4,246.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 766,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 127,042 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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