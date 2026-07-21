Franklin Electric (FELE) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $605.8630 million for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $500.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Franklin Electric's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $111.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,430.60. This represents a 53.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,982 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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