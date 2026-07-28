Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $42,564.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,839.16. This represents a 39.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Freedom alerts: Sign Up

Freedom Trading Down 0.2%

Freedom stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.95. 56,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.68. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.97 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Freedom had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.14 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRHC. KeyCorp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Freedom in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Freedom in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freedom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freedom currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freedom

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 476.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Freedom by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp NASDAQ: FRHC is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm's product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freedom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freedom wasn't on the list.

While Freedom currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here