Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.7340. Approximately 249,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 675,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock worth $339,592,000 after purchasing an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,320 shares of the company's stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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