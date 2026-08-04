Go Pro
→ The Market Hasn't Fully Caught This Yet (From i2i Marketing Group, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fresenius Medical Care shares fell 6% to about $23.73, with trading volume significantly below the stock’s average daily level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus “Reduce” rating, with six Holds and five Sells and an average price target of $23.95.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.66 versus $0.62 expected and revenue of $5.55 billion versus $5.49 billion forecast.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.7340. Approximately 249,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 675,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock worth $339,592,000 after purchasing an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,320 shares of the company's stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Right Now?

Before you consider Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA wasn't on the list.

While Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines