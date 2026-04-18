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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) from a "buy" to a "strong-buy" in a recent research note.
  • Despite that upgrade, the stock's consensus remains "Reduce" with an average price target of $28, reflecting several recent downgrades (five Holds and four Sells from covering firms).
  • FMS trades around $23.43 with a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E of 12.26; the company reported EPS $1.69 and $5.95 billion in revenue for the quarter, and analysts expect about 1.51 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company's stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 816,200 shares of the company's stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303,424 shares of the company's stock worth $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 80,725 shares of the company's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,437 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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