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Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Fresenius SE & Co. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Fresenius SE & Co. surged sharply in June, rising 375.6% to 282,012 shares as of June 30 from 59,293 shares two weeks earlier. Even so, short interest remains very low at 0.0% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 0.7 days.
  • The stock traded higher on Friday, closing at $12.18, though volume was below average. Fresenius SE & Co. currently has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a moderate valuation profile, with a P/E ratio of 16.24.
  • Recent earnings missed expectations slightly, with quarterly EPS of $0.24 versus the $0.25 consensus and revenue of $6.75 billion versus $6.79 billion expected. Analysts still see the stock favorably, with a consensus rating of Buy and Morgan Stanley reiterating an overweight rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fresenius SE & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 282,012 shares, an increase of 375.6% from the June 15th total of 59,293 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. Price Performance

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 78,030 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Fresenius SE & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fresenius SE & Co. had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

About Fresenius SE & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world's leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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