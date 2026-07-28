Freshworks (FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $233.6170 million for the quarter. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,105,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,586. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 10,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $96,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 465,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,276,255.14. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $69,422.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,862.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,236 shares of company stock valued at $270,331. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freshworks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,985 shares of the company's stock worth $58,175,000 after buying an additional 478,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Freshworks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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