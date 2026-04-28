Freshworks (FRSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $223.6350 million for the quarter. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Freshworks Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $275,275.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

About Freshworks

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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