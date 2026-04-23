Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £351,804.60 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV - Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 93,070 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378, for a total value of £351,804.60.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, David John Braben sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total value of £195,000.

On Thursday, April 16th, David John Braben sold 6,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393, for a total value of £23,580.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385, for a total value of £48,125.

On Tuesday, April 14th, David John Braben acquired 20,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 per share, with a total value of £75,600.

On Monday, April 13th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total value of £46,125.

On Tuesday, April 7th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347, for a total value of £43,375.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, April 9th, David John Braben sold 13,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 367, for a total value of £47,710.

On Wednesday, March 25th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 346, for a total value of £31,140.

On Tuesday, March 24th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339, for a total value of £22,035.

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Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 368 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The firm has a market cap of £130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180 and a 12 month high of GBX 588.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Developments

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality. At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world's biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players. We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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